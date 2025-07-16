Is there Untamed Season 2? Eric Bana's murder mystery premieres on Netflix on July 17

Eric Bana-starrer Untamed, an all-new murder mystery from Netflix, is all set for its premiere on Thursday, July 17. It can be a perfect weekend binge-watch, especially for those who need to count down the days till Stranger Things Season 5 releases. The mystery thriller is co-created by Mark L Smith, who is also the writer of Leonardo DiCaprio's 2015 film The Revenant, Parade magazine reported. Eric Bana plays the lead in Netflix's Untamed.(X/Netflix)

Untamed on Netflix: All you need to know

It revolves around Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service. He is tasked to enforce the law in the wilderness. Turner is working to solve the mystery behind a dead body that has been discovered in the park, which ultimately leads to a collision course with the dark secrets from the past. Netflix released the trailer for Untamed last week, and it has garnered over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

The story of Untamed revolves around the murder mystery of a woman after her body is discovered at the Yosemite National Park. In total, there are six episodes in Season 1 of Untamed.

Will there be Untamed Season 2?

As of now, there is no official update from Netflix regarding the renewal of Untamed for a Season 2. Fans can check Netflix's official website to know all about the show and potential updates.

Untamed: Cast members

Eric Bana: The Black Hawk Down and Troy fame actor appears as Kyle Turner. He plays a special agent for the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). He is tasked with enforcing the law in nature’s vast territories.

Lily Santiago: She can be seen as Naya Vasquez, who is described as an ambitious young former Los Angeles police officer. She is the latest addition to the ranger squad of Yosemite and landed in the park to find new life with her young son, Gael.

Rosemarie DeWitt: The Mad Men fame actress is seen as Jill Bodwin, the former wife of Kyle Turner. She is also a former teacher and serves as the park counselor. Post her divorce, she got remarried, but continues to maintain a strong bond with Turner.

Sam Neill: Neill plays Paul Souter, the chief park ranger in Yosemite.

Wilson Bethel: He essays the role of Shane Maguire, a former army ranger, currently serving as the park’s Wildlife Management Officer.

