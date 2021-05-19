Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eric Bana on his 2003 film Hulk: 'Wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing, approached it as a one-off'
Eric Bana played Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Ang Lee's film of the same name.
Eric Bana played Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Ang Lee's film of the same name.
hollywood

Eric Bana on his 2003 film Hulk: 'Wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing, approached it as a one-off'

Eric Bana played the superhero in the Ang Lee-directed Hulk, which also featured Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas and Nick Nolte.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Actor Eric Bana says playing Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in 2003 movie Hulk was an "one-off" moment for him and he has no plans to return to the superhero genre.

Eric had famously played the titular superhero in the Ang Lee-directed movie, which also featured Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas, and Nick Nolte.

The film came out way before the advent of Hollywood's superhero franchise culture, which is now in full swing, mainly due to the success of Marvel behemoth called Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eric, 52, was the first actor to play Hulk on the big screen, succeeding the late Bill Bixby, who starred in a TV series in the 70s and 80s.

Talking about Hulk during his appearance on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Eric said, "It wasn’t a quick yes, that’s for sure. It took me a while to get my head around it. I wasn’t privy to the script prior to signing onto the film."

"It's one of the only films I have done where that was the case. It just wasn’t the type of film that I saw myself doing," he added.

Also read: Drew Barrymore regrets working with Woody Allen, says she was 'gaslit' into working with the Oscar winner

The Australian actor said the way superhero movies are made today is quite different from the time when he starred in Hulk. "The universe as you know it didn't exist back then. You certainly didn't go into a film like that thinking you were going to do more than one. That just wasn't in play. The expectations were not the way they are now. I approached it as a one-off," he added.

When Marvel decided to make The Incredible Hulk in 2008, Eric said he wasn't contacted by the studio about whether he would like to come back.

Edward Norton had played Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the movie, which was one of the initial MCU projects. He was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo, who has so far essayed the part in seven films.

Eric admitted that superhero films are no longer his cup of tea. "It's why I haven’t re-dabbled in that area. They’re not the kind of movie that I race out and see myself so that conversation is something I have with myself if I want to be a part of it," he said, adding that he has watched Edward Norton's version of the superhero but never mark Ruffalo’s version.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
eric bana hulk mark ruffalo hulk edward norton + 2 more

Related Stories

Abhinav Shukla shot a new video with Shweta Tiwari on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Abhinav Shukla shot a new video with Shweta Tiwari on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
tv

Shweta turns Abhinav's muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla and Shweta Tiwari are currently in South Africa where they are participating in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut has penned down several points on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kangana Ranaut has penned down several points on the Covid-19 pandemic.
bollywood

Kangana's message as celebs raise funds for Covid-19: 'Don't beg from the poor'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared 'lessons from the pandemic', after she tested Covid-19 negative. The actor has spoken about relief measures started by people and celebrities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.