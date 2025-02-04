Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Were Black Hawk soldiers wearing night vision goggles during DC plane crash? Pete Hegseth says ‘crew did have…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 04, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Amid the ongoing DC plane-helicopter crash probe, US investigators have started looking into whether Black Hawk soldiers were wearing night vision goggles.

Amid the ongoing DC plane-helicopter crash probe, US investigators have started looking into whether Black Hawk soldiers were wearing night vision goggles.

Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defence Secretary, stated that the crew “did have night-vision goggles” with them, but he did not specify if they were donning them at the time of the crash.(REUTERS)
Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defence Secretary, stated that the crew “did have night-vision goggles” with them, but he did not specify if they were donning them at the time of the crash.(REUTERS)

Last Wednesday night, the military helicopter smashed into the passenger airplane while they were conducting a mandatory night training, claiming lives of at least 67 people aboard American Airlines jet.

Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defence Secretary, stated that the crew “did have night-vision goggles” with them, but he did not specify if they were donning them at the time of the crash.

Investigators looking for evidence to know if goggles were in use

In order to ascertain if the goggles were in use, detectives are currently looking at evidence from the crash site, such as the precise position of the three soldiers' helmets and other equipment, according to The New York Times.

According to reports, investigators are “particularly interested” in finding the bags, in which the crew members were supposed to store their goggles as they believe that if they are empty, it would be likely that the devices were in use.

It would be fairly certain that the goggles were not in use at the time of the deadly crash if they were discovered inside the bags.

“If the goggles were down, they would push into the face and cause more facial structure injuries,” the outlet quoted David Soucie, a former safety inspector and accident investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Also Read: Shocking 'conspiracy theory' about Black Hawk chopper's crash with plane is true as Army withholds pilot's identity

Here's what experts have to say on ‘goggles’ use

The data might be discovered through autopsies or postmortem findings, but Soucie points out that the crash's catastrophic consequences and the plunge into the Potomac River might make this challenging for researchers to determine.

The goggles might have been ripped from the airmen's helmets during the collision, according to experts.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Monday that it had finished interrogating air traffic controllers.

According to authorities, the plane removal process will take a few days, after which they will remove the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter.

Out of 67 victims, 55 have been recognised and identified following the Wednesday crash. It was the deadliest US air catastrophe since 2001.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On