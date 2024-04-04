Apple has been secretly building home robots that could be its ‘next big thing’: All you need to know

Apple has teams investigating a push into personal robotics which the company sees as the “next big thing”. Bloomberg reported citing people in the know that Apple engineers are attempting to make a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes. The project is kept extremely private and the iPhone maker has also developed an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around, the report claimed. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in Munich, Germany. Apple's project is at the beginning stages and therefore it is not clear if the products will be released, the report claimed.(AP)

How close are we to personal robotics?

Apple's project is at the beginning stages and therefore it is not clear if the products will be released, the report claimed. But the company sees the products as a new source of revenue after it scrapped an electric vehicle project in February this year. The company will also make a push into mixed-reality goggles but it is expected to take years to become a major moneymaker, the report claimed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The report also added that the “robotic smart display is much further along than the mobile bot, it has been added and removed from the company’s product road map over the years.”

Where is Apple manufacturing personal robotics and who is in charge?

The robotics work is taking place within Apple’s hardware engineering division and its AI and machine-learning group, which is run by John Giannandrea, the report claimed. Matt Costello and Brian Lynch have overseen the hardware development. Earlier, the company said that its future revolved around three areas: automotive, the home and mixed reality. But this was before its EV project was cancelled. Apple has a secret facility that resembles the inside of a house near its campus in Cupertino, California where it can test future devices and initiatives for the home, the report added.