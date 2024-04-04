Rahul Gandhi's portfolio: Pidilite, GMM Pfaudler among 10 stocks he owns. Which 5 mutual funds does he have?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stock market investments worth ₹4.3 crore and mutual funds deposits worth ₹3.81 crore, as per an affidavit that he submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as he seeks re-election from Wayanad seat in Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the seat which he had with a margin of over four lakh votes in 2019. Affidavits that are filed along with the nomination papers contain personal details about wealth, property and pending cases against the candidate. Voting in 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala, including Wayanad, will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
Rahul Gandhi's sovereign gold bonds
Rahul Gandhi owns sovereign gold bonds with a market value of ₹15.21 lakh as on March 15, 2024 which are part of his overall assets worth ₹20.4 crore that comprises of ₹9.24 crore movable and ₹11.5 crore immovable assets.
List of shares Rahul Gandhi has invested in:
- Pidilite Industries Ltd: 1474 shares worth 42.27 lakh
- Bajaj Finance Ltd: 551 shares worth 35.89 lakh
- Nestle India Ltd: 1370 shares worth 35.67 lakh
- Asian Paints Ltd: 1231 shares worth 35.29 lakh
- Titan Company Ltd: 897 shares worth 32.59 lakh
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd: 1161 shares worth 27.02 lakh
- ICICI Bank Ltd: 2299 shares worth 24.83 lakh
- Divi’s Laboratories Ltd: 567 shares worth 19.7 lakh
- Suprajit Engineering Ltd: 4068 shares worth 16.65 lakh
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd: 508 shares worth 16.43 lakh
Mutual funds Rahul Gandhi has invested in:
- HDFC small cap Reg-G that has a market value of 1.23 crore
- ICICI Prudential Reg Savings-G with a market value of 1.02 crore
- PPFAS FCF D Growth with a market value of 19.76 lakh
- HDFC MCOP DP GR with a market value of 19.58 lakh
- ICICI EQ&DF F Growth with a market value of 19.03 lakh
