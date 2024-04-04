 HDFC Bank Q4 update: Gross advances up 1.6%, deposits rise 26% - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HDFC Bank Q4 update: Gross advances up 1.6%, deposits rise 26%

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 09:18 AM IST

HDFC Bank Q4 update: The bank's deposits in the March quarter rose 7.5% to 23.8 trillion rupees from the December quarter.

HDFC Bank said its gross advances at the end of the March quarter rose 1.6% to 25.08 trillion rupees ($300.44 billion) from the December quarter. The bank's deposits in the March quarter rose 7.5% to 23.8 trillion rupees from the December quarter. Gross advances at 16.14 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year and rose over 24.69 lakh crore as of December 31, 2023, the bank informed. 

HDFC Bank Q4 update: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)
HDFC Bank Q4 update: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Read more: The Good Glamm Group finds a doubles partner in ‘excited’ Serena Williams: ‘Was always searching for good makeup’

The private lender said that its domestic retail loans grew by around 108.9% over March 31, 2023 and around 3.7% or 43,700 crore over December 31, 2023. In March, the commercial & rural banking loans grew by around 24.6% while it grew around 4.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). With respect to corporate and other wholesale loans, the growth was around 4.1% over March 31, 2023, the filing said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status: Here's how you can check status online, latest GMP here

As of March 31, 2024, HDFC Bank’s deposits aggregated to 23.80 lakh crore- up 26.4% over 18.83 lakh crore reported at the end of corresponding quarter. On quarterly basis, the growth was around 7.5%, the lender noted.

Read more: Spotify to raise prices of plans: What is changing and for which customers? Will Indian subscribers be affected? 

At the same time, retail deposits grew by around 27.8% YoY and around 6.9% QoQ. Wholesale deposits grew by around 19.4% YoY and around 10.9% QoQ, it said. 

The filing also showed that retail CASA grew by around 8.8% over March 31, 2023, and 6.3% over December 31, 2023 while the CASA ratio stood at around 38.2% as of March 31, 2024, against 44.4% in the same quarter last yea. 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / HDFC Bank Q4 update: Gross advances up 1.6%, deposits rise 26%
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On