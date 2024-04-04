Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO allotment status: Here's how you can check status online, latest GMP here

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: The allotment of Jay Kailash Namkeen's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be out today (April 4). The IPO opened for subscription on March 28 and closed on April 3. The price band of the issue was in the range of ₹70 to ₹73 per share, with a face value of ₹10 each and investors could big in lots of 1600 shares. Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on March 28 and closed on April 3.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: How to check status

For those who have invested in the IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status on the BSE platform or the website of IPO's registrar which is Skyline Financial Services.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: How to check on BSE?

Visit BSE website and select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type. Choose Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited from the drop-down menu and enter Application No or PAN. After this click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit on ‘Submit' to see the allotment status.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO Allotment: How to check status on Skyline Financial Services’ website

Visit the website and select ‘Jay Kailash Namkeen’ from the Select Company dropdown menu. After this, choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC and enter details as per the option you have selected. Hit the ‘Submit’ button and you will be able to see the allotment status on the screen.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO GMP

The grey market premium for Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is ₹20. The IPO was oversubscribed by 8.26 times with 55.14 lakh shares bid against 1.35 crore offered on the third day of bidding. For the retail segment subscription was at 13.72 times, while QIB and NII categories were subscribed 1.50 and 5.48 times, respectively.