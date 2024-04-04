 Ex-JP Morgan analyst gets ₹292 crore after glass door shatters on her. See video of the chilling moment - Hindustan Times
Ex-JP Morgan analyst gets 292 crore after glass door shatters on her. See video of the chilling moment

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Footage of the incident which has been widely shared on social media shows the 7.5-foot-tall lobby door falling on Meghan Brown.

Ex-JP Morgan analyst was awarded a compensation of $35 million (about 292 crore) after the glass door of a building in New York City shattered on her. The incident that happened in 2015 left her with permanent brain damage, the New York Post reported. Footage of the incident which has been widely shared on social media shows the 7.5-foot-tall lobby door falling on Meghan Brown, as she walked through it in the building.

Workers are reflected in the windows of the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London.(Reuters)
She told the Manhattan Supreme Court during the trial after CCTV footage was shown, “I do remember seeing glass, like, everywhere, in the lobby, near me." She also said that she could not recall the moment the door shattered on her but could remember “being inside and I was on the floor. At that point there were people helping me”.

The incident caused a traumatic brain injury to her who told the court that the injuries cost her her job as a high-level analyst at JP Morgan and she was not able to even carry out everyday tasks.

“One of the biggest problems I have with my brain is that I can’t trust it,” she said. Meghan Brown has since been diagnosed with PTSD and her memory has slowed while focus and vocabulary have all suffered, she said during the trial. Although after the incident, she returned to JP Morgan but her performance wasn't the same. She was ultimately let go by the company in 2021.

Her laywer said, “Eventually she was let go permanently and has not worked in that type of investment banking since. She keeps trying but just can’t perform.”

