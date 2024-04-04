Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says he starved for 120 hours straight during hitchhike in Europe 50 years ago
Narayana Murthy said that 50 years ago, “I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe.
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said that he “experienced hunger” for 120 hours non-stop while he was hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago. Addressing an event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN at the UN headquarters, the 77-year-old said, “Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have."
He said that 50 years ago, “I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe and at a place called Nish, a border town between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia and today Serbia."
Read more: Narayana Murthy gift to four-month-old grandson: ₹240 crore shares in Infosys. Is he a millionaire already?
“Most Indians here and I have received good quality and highly subsidised education from the Indian government. Therefore, as civilised people, we must show gratitude to our nation and help the future generation of these helpless, poor children to get (a) good education," he added.
Read more: Forbes world's billionaires: Who's on list? Which country has the most rich? Who is the richest woman in the world?
The Infosys boss also appealed to leaders of other countries at the UN to emulate the Akshaya Patra model in India and "bring joy, health, confidence, hope and success to poor children in their own countries."
Lauding the Foundation, he said that Akshaya Patra raises “our confidence that good things can indeed happen in India".
Read more: Charles Liang to Sam Altman, 9 freshly minted AI billionaires break into Forbes list
Emphasizing that India has been making good economic progress due to the success of the government’s economic policies, he noted that the government of India runs the world's largest food security programme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
"Akshaya Patra is a proud addition and a proud partner of this fantastic initiative of the Government of India," he said, adding, “Poverty is not unique to India. It is there in every society. Akshaya Patra makes the future of India safe by bringing inclusivity to the country's growth and making the poor people enthusiastic partners in our quest towards prosperity."
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs