Infosys founder Narayana Murthy says he starved for 120 hours straight during hitchhike in Europe 50 years ago

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said that he “experienced hunger” for 120 hours non-stop while he was hitchhiking in Europe 50 years ago. Addressing an event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN at the UN headquarters, the 77-year-old said, “Most of you have not experienced hunger. I have." Narayana Murthy addressed an event hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN at the UN headquarters.(PTI)

He said that 50 years ago, “I experienced hunger for 120 hours non-stop when I was hitchhiking in Europe and at a place called Nish, a border town between Bulgaria and what was then Yugoslavia and today Serbia."

“Most Indians here and I have received good quality and highly subsidised education from the Indian government. Therefore, as civilised people, we must show gratitude to our nation and help the future generation of these helpless, poor children to get (a) good education," he added.

The Infosys boss also appealed to leaders of other countries at the UN to emulate the Akshaya Patra model in India and "bring joy, health, confidence, hope and success to poor children in their own countries."

Lauding the Foundation, he said that Akshaya Patra raises “our confidence that good things can indeed happen in India".

Emphasizing that India has been making good economic progress due to the success of the government’s economic policies, he noted that the government of India runs the world's largest food security programme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"Akshaya Patra is a proud addition and a proud partner of this fantastic initiative of the Government of India," he said, adding, “Poverty is not unique to India. It is there in every society. Akshaya Patra makes the future of India safe by bringing inclusivity to the country's growth and making the poor people enthusiastic partners in our quest towards prosperity."