Vistara crisis to end this week? Latest updates on airline's flight disruptions, delays and pilot woes

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said that the airline's operation will normalise by the end of this after at least 22 flights were cancelled on Wednesday. As per Economic Times, Vinod Kannan said that the airline will reduce some flights to create more buffer for pilots. This comes as the CEO met pilots on Wednesday amid a large number of cancellations and delays in flight operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in view of the various flight disruptions of Vistara, it has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. (PTI FILE)

Vistara flight cancellations so far

The airline operates around 350 flights every day but due to shortage of pilots, it had to cancel more than 100 flights over last three days. At the time, the airline was utilising pilots up to the maximum extent as many first officers of Vistara hit the 100 hour-limit of allowed flying per month.

What are Vistara pilots seeking?

Vistara pilots have been upset over the new contract that the airline has offered. As per the contract, there will be a fixed pay for 40 hours instead of 70 hours while junior pilots said that they will have to operate for 80 hours to earn the same as they do now.

DGCA on Vistara disruptions?

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also monitoring the disruptions at Vistara and said that it "has asked the airline to submit daily information and details on the flights that are being cancelled and delayed. The airline has also been asked to ensure that the relevant provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part-IV on "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" are complied with."

What Vistara said on disruptions and delays?

Vistara said in a statement earlier, “We acknowledge and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network.”