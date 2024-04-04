Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, West Bengal today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in West Bengal, with a rally in Cooch Behar in north Bengal. Soon after, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also campaign in Cooch Behar, holding two rallies in the district. This is the first time in this election season that the two leaders will be addressing voters of a constituency on the same day....Read More
West Bengal has 42 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48). In the previous 2019 polls, the BJP registered its best-ever performance in the state, winning 18 seats, including seven of the eight seats in north Bengal. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress won 22 seats, and the Congress, two.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, from where he is the sitting MP. On April 5, the grand old party will unveil its manifesto for the general elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: HD Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Mandya today
Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Mandya today. Kumaraswamy's JDS is contesting on three seats in Karnataka in alliance with the BJP, which will contest on the remaining 25 seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns from all party posts, and primary membership of the Congress.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: TMC releases ‘star campaigner’ list for phase 2
Prominent names include: Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Kalyan Banerjee, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Moloy Ghatak, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Arpita Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Babul Supriyo, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Dr Shashi Panja, Satabdi Roy, Mamata Thakur, Manoj Tiwary, Partha Bhowmick, Tanmoy Ghosh, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, Ritabrata Banerjee, Ambarish Sarkar, Ashima Patra, Kunal Ghosh, Saayoni Ghosh, and June Maliah.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, Bengal
On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Bihar's Jamui, his first in the state since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced. He will also campaign in neighbouring West Bengal, where he is scheduled to hold a rally in Cooch Behar.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: In Mathura, contest between a ‘pravasi’ and ‘brijwasi,' says Congress candidate
This election is between 'Pravasi' (migrants) and ‘Brijwasi.’ This is the fight of the families of Brij. I make a firm resolution that I will not move from the banks of Yamuna till it is cleaned, no matter how many years I have to sit there. I don't have any competition against anyone: Mukesh Dhangar on BJP's Hema Malini