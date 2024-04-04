Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, West Bengal today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in West Bengal, with a rally in Cooch Behar in north Bengal. Soon after, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also campaign in Cooch Behar, holding two rallies in the district. This is the first time in this election season that the two leaders will be addressing voters of a constituency on the same day....Read More

West Bengal has 42 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48). In the previous 2019 polls, the BJP registered its best-ever performance in the state, winning 18 seats, including seven of the eight seats in north Bengal. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress won 22 seats, and the Congress, two.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, from where he is the sitting MP. On April 5, the grand old party will unveil its manifesto for the general elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.