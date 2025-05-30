Yellowstone to Yosemite: 10 epic national parks to explore in June 2025

National parks are a source of joy and beauty for all who visit. Be it the spine-chilling thrills or laid-back luxuries they offer, parks are a call to those who wish to add a sense of adventure to life. This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park.(AP)

Here are 10 national parks that you can plan a visit to this June:

Glacier National Park

Ranging from the highest of peaks to the most stunning of trails, Glacier National Park is revered in equal amounts for its beauty as well as historical value. The park is located right at the border of Canada and Montana and is often referred to as the “Crown of the Continent”. The location promises adventure to all its visitors- be it the easy-to-traverse Trail of the Cedars or the much more challenging Grinnell Glacier, most lodging locations in the area find their names in the National Register of Historic Places. Wildlife and remnants of Ice Age-era glaciers span across one million acres of lakes, waterfalls, and mountain ranges.

Yellowstone National Park

Located in the northwest corner of Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park extends into the edges of Idaho and Montana with plenty of adventure and wildlife within its bounds. Mountains, canyons, geysers, and waterfalls traverse the expanse of its 3000-plus square mile terrain. Yellowstone Lake, Mammoth Hot Springs, West Thumb Geyser Basin, Lewis River Channel, and the Dogshead Loop are other favorite tourist spots in the area. Boasting an incredible mix of hot springs and green forests, this location is sure to keep you coming back for more.

Yosemite National Park

The Yosemite National Park can often be overcrowded and bustling with people, but that’s just a testament to the beauty and splendor this place holds. From gushing waterfalls and millennia-old sequoia trees to cliff faces and some of America’s most unique rock formations, Yosemite has it all. For those just starting off as hikers, there are plenty of guided tours and climbing lessons for one to take advantage of in the area.

Grand Canyon National Park

The Grand Canyon National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and for no short reason. Its massive red and orange splendor is enough to attract a bounty of tourists to experience its cataclysmic beauty each year. The South Rim is home to the more commercialized part of the location with an overburdening of amenities dotting the area. For those seeking a more rugged experience, the cliffs and steep hikes of the North Rim may prove more suitable. Try and grab a helicopter tour while you’re at it for a view from the top.

Grand Teton National Park

Be it wildlife, walks, skiing, or rafting you’re in search of, one thing is for certain: the Grand Teton National Park can offer it all. A popular location for hikers to discover hidden wonders in the summer, the snow-capped peaks of the Teton Range in this Wyoming park become an ideal location for skiing and snowshoeing activities in the winter. Photographers take a fancy to the breathtaking beauty of the place while wildlife lovers get to witness grizzly bears, antelope, bison, and many other animals up close.

Zion National Park

Nestled in the southwest corner of Utah, Zion National Park is a perfect escape for those looking for adventure and beauty in the same spot. Be it the descending Virgin River or ascending Angels Landing, this park has a hidden secret to unveil at every turn and corner. The stars that dot the night sky are an active relief from the heat of the day; making the massive footfall this location receives each year no point of wonder.

Kenai Fjords National Park

If you wish to be transported to the snow-capped days of the Ice Age, look no further than Kenai Fjords National Park. This Alaskan beauty carries natural icy wonders like the Harding Icefield. The Glacier Overlook Trail and Glacier View Loop Trail offer stunning views of this peak’s hiking trails along with the Exit Glacier that flows into the main icefield.

Bryce Canyon National Park

With the largest hoodoos and clearest sky compared to anywhere else in the world, Southwest Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park is a vision to behold. The Paunsaugunt Plateau carries about a dozen amphitheaters or horseshoe-shaped canyons right in the heart of this scenic location. The canyon doubles down as an optimal stargazing location due to minimal interference by light pollution in the area.

Arches National Park

Moab, Utah carries one of the most eye-opening beauties in the continent- the Arches National Park. Light and rock come to play at the park uniquely by creating incredible natural sandstone arches and a clear view of the Milky Way in the night sky. Everyone, from the occasional walker to the more enthusiastic hiker can find a trail to traverse in this spot.

Olympic National Park

The Olympic National Park is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State. Created as an attempt to save the declining forest cover in the region, it was much later that the park received its credit for becoming a World Heritage Site and an International Biosphere Reserve. Around one million acres in area, the park is a delight for nature lovers of all sorts- from boat riders and hikers to photographers and stargazers alike.

By Stuti Gupta