Who is Bo Bragason? Lead cast for Legend of Zelda live-action film

After months of fan theories and casting speculations, The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has finally found its leads. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to X (formerly called Twitter) and unveiled the heroes of the saga. While Bo Bragason has been cast in the iconic role of Princess Zelda, fans will witness Benjamin Evan Ainsworth playing the role of the brave and silent warrior, Link, Deadline reported. The upcoming flick has been backed by Sony. Bo Bragason has been cast as Princess Zelda in the live-action version of The Legend of Zelda.(X/Nintendo)

Legend of Zelda's cast announcement

“This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” Miyamoto wrote on X, along with sharing stills of the artists in costume. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," he added.

For the unversed, before Bragason and Ainsworth were officially cast in The Legend of Zelda, fan speculation was running wild. Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer was widely rumored to play Princess Zelda, while Mason Thames and Brady Hepner were believed to be in the running for Link, as per Deadline.

Who is Bo Bragason?

The British actress was born in 2004. She spent parts of her childhood in France, as per IGN. Her first screen appearance was as a toddler in L'Amour Caché, a French film starring Inglourious Basterds star Mélanie Laurent.

Bo Bragason’s breakout role was in 2024 as the younger sister of Renegade Nell in the Netflix fantasy series of the same name. She also appeared as Amy Knightly in the BBC mystery miniseries The Jetty, the outlet reported. Bragason will next feature in Prime Video’s YA drama series Sterling Point.

About Legend of Zelda

Created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi, The Legend of Zelda was launched in 1986. The game revolves around Link and Zelda’s goal to protect the mythical land of Hyrule from Ganon's evil forces. With over 150 million units sold worldwide, the franchise has delivered multiple iconic video games.

Now, with video game adaptations rising in popularity thanks to hits like The Super Mario Bros Movie and The Last of Us, Zelda is also all set for its cinematic debut.

The Legend of Zelda releases in theaters on May 7, 2027.

FAQs:

1. What is Bo Bragason's age?

She is 21 years old.

2. What are her notable acting credits?

She appeared in Renegade Nell and The Jetty.

3. What is Bo Bragason's net worth?

Her net worth is not listed publicly.

4. What is her role in The Legend of Zelda movie?

Bo Bragason will play Princess Zelda in the movie.