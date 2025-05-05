Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Lupita Nyong'o and Hunter Schafer in New York ahead of Met Gala 2025. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she attended an event in New York and interacted with Lupita Nyong'o and Hunter Schafer. The event, which took place on Saturday ahead of the Met Gala 2025, was a launch dinner following a collaboration between designer Olivier Rousteing and Johnnie Walker Vault. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra returns to US to reunite with her 'angels' Nick Jonas and Malti, shares pic: 'It's been too long') Priyanka Chopra serves sultry, dark looks at a recent party.

Priyanka Chopra meets Lupita Nyong'o ahead of Met Gala

Several pictures of the celebrities emerged on social media platforms. For the event, Priyanka opted for a shimmery long black dress and heels. Lupita Nyong'o wore a black and white outfit to the event. Hunter opted for a short black and silver dress. The get-together took place just a few days ahead of the Met Gala.

Which Indian celebs will be part of Met Gala?

The event, which will take place on My 5, will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Shah Rukh and Kiara Advani have already reached New York ahead of the event. The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, and British F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

About Met Gala 2025

This year, the theme — Tailored For You — is focused on classic tailoring. Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is the first Met show to focus exclusively on Black designers, and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme. The show looks at the evolution of Black style over the centuries through the lens of dandyism.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will see Priyanka in the upcoming film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent Noel Bisset. Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also feature alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Michael Pena in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.