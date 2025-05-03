Priyanka Chopra returns to US to reunite with her 'angels' Nick Jonas and Malti, shares pic: 'It's been too long'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her 'angels' husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning, Priyanka said that she is finally returning to her family. (Also Read | Malti goes on 'magical' Easter egg hunt with aunt Danielle Jonas and cousins Valentina-Alena, Priyanka Chopra shares pic) Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of Nick Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka Chopra returns to US after work commitments in India

In the photo, Nick Jonas was seen hugging daughter Malti as they stepped out of their home. Nick squatted on the floor as he wrapped his arms around Malti.

Nick wore a black T-shirt, pants and a cap in the photo. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas opted for a grey and pink outfit. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Finally heading home to my angels (red heart emoji). It's been too long."

Priyanka was in Hyderabad

Priyanka was in India, travelling to film a project in Hyderabad. Recently, she shared a bunch of her pictures and videos on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Various ways I self-care when I can. What are your favourite self-care routines? Happy Saturday." She geo-tagged the location as Hyderabad.

About Priyanka's family, upcoming projects

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Fans will see Priyanka in the upcoming film Heads of State. It will premiere on Prime Video on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also features Idris Elba and John Cena. It will release in six languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the movie, Priyanka essays the role of an MI6 agent Noel Bisset. Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also feature alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Michael Pena in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.