Malti goes on 'magical' Easter egg hunt with aunt Danielle Jonas and cousins Valentina-Alena, Priyanka Chopra shares pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas celebrating Easter with her family. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of Malti with her aunt Danielle Jonas. She is the wife of singer Kevin Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra announces next Hollywood project, teams up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for a comedy) Malti went on an Easter egg hunt with Danielle Jonas.

Malti Marie celebrates Easter with Kevin, his wife and kids

In the picture, Danielle knelt on the floor as she held something in her hand while Malti looked at it. Danielle was seen in a white top, cream pants and sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of Malti, Danielle

Malti wore a white top and pants. She went on an Easter egg hunt with Danielle, Kevin and their daughters Alena and Valentina. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you aunty D, uncle Kevi, Alena and Valentina for a magical Easter egg hunt.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of Malti with her aunt Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka is married to Kevin's brother-singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka often shares pictures of Malti spending time with the Jonas family members. She has been to Jonas Brothers concerts as well as outings too.

About Priyanka's new projects

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will also feature alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Michael Pena in an upcoming comedy film from director Nicholas Stoller. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner.