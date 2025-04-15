Priyanka Chopra announces next Hollywood project, teams up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron for a comedy

Actor Priyanka Chopra is adding another Hollywood comedy to her lineup. The actor is reuniting with her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron in Nicholas Stoller’s upcoming comedy for Amazon MGM Studios. The film also features Michael Peña and Will Ferrell. Also read: Will Malti Marie be part of entertainment industry at a young age? Nick Jonas shares what he and Priyanka Chopra think The comedy focuses on a young convict (Zac Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage.

Priyanka Chopra joins all-star comedy cast

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro and Billy Eichner. Nicholas is helming the film from his own script. With the project, he is reuniting with the studio behind his recent feature You’re Cordially Invited which starred Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

The film was previously titled Judgment Day. It focuses on a young convict (Zac Efron) who gets out of prison and takes an unscripted TV courtroom hostage because he is convinced that the judge (Will Ferrell) delivered a ruling that destroyed his life.

The roles of Priyanka and Michael in the upcoming comedy film are currently under wraps, with details remaining tightly sealed.

Priyanka confirmed her involvement in the project by sharing a sneak peek of the casting announcement on her Instagram stories, generating buzz among fans.

The film is being produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez Productions and Nicholas for Stoller Global Solutions.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of her next film with director SS Rajamouli. She recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Odisha's Koraput. The film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones. Priyanka has several other exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the web series Citadel 2.