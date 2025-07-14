How to Train Your Dragon live-action releases for streaming this week. Where to watch?

The highly anticipated live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is spreading its wings beyond theaters this week. Universal Pictures has announced that the blockbuster will be available on premium video on demand (PVOD) starting this July across major digital platforms. With an emotional story, stunning visuals and a great cast, the live-action How To Train Your Dragon releases digitally this week.

According to Forbes, the remake, directed by Dean DeBlois, who also helmed the beloved 2010 animated version, earned both critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers by grossing over $536 million globally.

DeBlois was quoted in the Forbes report saying that making the live-action film presented an opportunity to lend more nuance to the relationships and backstories of the characters and the tribe “as a whole.”

How to Train Your Dragon plot & cast

Based on the dragon-scares-viking tale, the film follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), a bright but underestimated teenage boy who finds a companion in Toothless, a rare and feared Night Fury dragon. As Hiccup and Toothless form a strong bond, Hiccup must challenge Viking tradition, confront prejudice and embrace the responsibility of leadership when faced with an ancient threat.

The film also stars Gerard Butler as Chief Stoick the Vast (reprising his voice role from the original), Nico Parker as Astrid and Nick Frost as Gobber. The project brings fresh depth to familiar characters through live-action storytelling.

Other cast members include Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn and Peter Serafinowicz.

How to Train Your Dragon to release digitally: When and where to watch

Whether you're returning to Berk or meeting Toothless for the first time, the digital release lets audiences enjoy this magical tale from the comfort of home.

How to Train Your Dragon will be released digitally on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. It will be available to buy or rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Fandango. According to the Forbes report, the rental price is $24.99, and it can be purchased for $29.99.

The film is expected to stream on Peacock around October 2025, as noted by USA Today.

Universal Studios is also releasing a DVD of the film on August 12, which includes deleted scenes, a gag reel and behind-the-scenes featurettes like “Building Berk” and cast transformations.

FAQs:

1. Is How to Train Your Dragon on Netflix?

No, the 2025 live-action remake is not on Netflix. It will be available on digital platforms from July 15 and is expected to stream on Peacock later this year.

2. Is How to Train Your Dragon on Disney+?

No, Universal Pictures owns the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. You won’t find it on Disney+.

3. Where can I watch all the How to Train Your Dragon content?

The original animated trilogy and TV spin-offs are available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. The new live-action version will debut on PVOD first, followed by Blu-ray and streaming.

4. Is How to Train Your Dragon on HBO or Max?

No, HBO Max does not carry the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. It is a Universal/DreamWorks property and will likely stream on Peacock.