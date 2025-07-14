India's Shubhanshu Shukla, crew on way back to Earth soon; Axiom-4 mission spacecraft set to undock from ISS

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the three other crew members are set to start their journey back to Earth on Monday, at 4.15 pm IST, after completing an around two-week stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking a big leap for India in the space exploration industry. The Axiom Mission 4 with other astronauts inside the International Space Station during their stay there. Shubhanshu Shukla is third from left in the front row.(Photo: NASA)

When will the Axiom-4 crew land on Earth?

Once the spacecraft leaves the ISS as per schedule, it is to make a splashdown off the coast of California on Tuesday, July 5, afternoon around 3 pm.

The Axiom-4 mission began as the Dragon spacecraft, of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, launched just after noon, Indian time, on June 25 from the Kennedy Space Center of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Florida. Shubhanshu Shukla took up pilot duties. The next day it docked at the ISS.

On June 28, Shubhanshu Shukla spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The crew consists of Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu, and Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and now director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. They will have spent about two weeks in space at the conclusion of their mission, NASA said.

What Axiom-4 mission experimented on

The crew were tasked with a diverse set of experiments around medicine, agriculture, and, of course, space exploration.

Captain Shukla's work centered on the skeletal and muscle degradation in space. Others worked on cancer, microgreens and plant biology, and how the human body, particularly blood circulation, behaves under microgravity conditions.

Shukla also carried out an experiment of growing microalgae as a sustainable source of nutrition in long-duration space travels.

The crew also took part in a mental health study for astronauts.

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just before the launch of the Axiom-4 mission at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, in June.(AFP)

“A collaboration between NASA and ISRO allowed Axiom Mission 4 to deliver on a commitment highlighted by President (Donald) Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first ISRO astronaut to the station,” a NASA statement read, giving details about the undocking.

“The space agencies participated in five joint science investigations and two in-orbit science, technology, engineering, and mathematics demonstrations,” it added.