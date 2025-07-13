Aaj ka bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se acha’: Shubhanshu Shukla in Axiom-4 farewell speech

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said that his journey during the Axiom-4 mission, which is coming to an end, has been an incredible journey and credited the people involved in the mission for the same. He said that during the farewell ceremony of the mission. Shubhanshu Shukla(File)

“It has been an incredible journey. It has been made amazing and incredible because of the people who are involved,” he said.

While speaking to his countrymen in Hindi during his farewell speech, Shukla said that while his journey in the space in coming to an end, the journey of India's human space mission is still very long and difficult.

“Aapki or meri yatra abhi bhot lambi hai (Our journey is still very long),” he said.

“I assure you, if we make a firm resolve, even the stars are attainable,” he added.

‘Aaj ka Bharat’

Shukla that 41 years back, an Indian (Rakesh Sharma) went to the space and told us what our country looked like from up there and people want to know what India looks like today.

“Aaj ka bharat space se mahatvakanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat abhi bhi sare jahan se acha dikhta hai, jald hi dharti par mulaqat karte hai (Today’s India looks ambitious from space, today’s India looks fearless, today’s India looks confident, today’s India appears full of pride, today’s India still looks better than the entire world. See you soon),” he said.