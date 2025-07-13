Axiom-4 crew's farewell today; ISS undocking, splashdown on Earth tomorrow | When and where to watch

A formal farewell for the Axiom-4 crew, led by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is scheduled for Sunday evening (India time), a day before their scheduled splashdown on Earth. With the Axiom 4 mission India sent an astronaut for the first time to the ISS. (X/@JonnyKimUSA)

The 18-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS) is set to conclude on Monday with the splashdown expected off the California coast.

With the Axiom 4 mission India sent an astronaut for the first time to the ISS. Shubhanshu Shukla, who is piloting the mission scripted history by becoming the only the second India to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's pathbreaking spaceflight as part of the then Soviet Russia's mission to Salyut-7 space station in 1984.

Axiom-4 mission crew's farewell

Axiom 4 mission crew farewell: A formal farewell for the Axiom-4 crew is scheduled for Sunday evening, India time. Axiom Space's X handle said in a post that the Ax4 crew will soon conclude their mission aboard the Space Station. Axiom Space said the the farewell ceremony will be shown live at 8:55 am (CT) ahead of their scheduled undocking on Monday.

Axiom 4 mission crew: The Axiom 4 (Ax-4) crew includes—Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu.

Undocking time: Their undocking is expected no earlier than at 7:05 am ET (4:35 pm IST) on Monday. NASA will provide live coverage of the undocking and departure of the Axiom Mission 4 astronauts from the Space Station. Currently, there are 11 astronauts on the ISS, seven of Expedition 73 and four of the Axiom-4 commercial mission.

Final feast aboard ISS: As the Axiom-4 mission drew to a close, astronauts on board the ISS gathered for a feast with a diverse menu from the six nations they represent. "One of the most unforgettable evenings I've experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Ax-4, aboard the International @Space_Station," US astronaut Jonny Kim said in a post on X last week.

Aam ras, gajar halwa: For appetisers, the astronauts made rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers and the main course featured savoury chicken and beef fajitas. The cosmonauts capped the night with a delicious cake made from sweet bread, condensed milk, and walnuts, Kim said. Shukla had got aam ras and carrot halwa (gajar halwa) for the feast, while Polish astronaut Slawosz had brought his native dish, pierogi with cabbage and mushrooms, to the ISS.

What happens post splashdown: According to ISRO, post splashdown, Shubhanshu Shukla will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about 7 days) under the supervision of a flight surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity. Shukla and the three other astronauts are expected to board the spacecraft at 2.25 pm IST, wear their space suits and carry out the necessary tests before they begin their journey to the Earth.

How much did ISRO pay for Shukla's ISS travel? ISRO paid approximately ₹550 crore for Shukla's travel to the ISS, a PTI news agency report said. Shubhanshu Shukla's experience is expected to help the space agency in the planning and execution of its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027.