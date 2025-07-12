Shubhanshu, three crew members set to undock from ISS on July 14

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three international crew members are scheduled to undock from the International Space Station on Monday, July 14, at 4:35 PM IST, a moment that will mark the culmination of India’s first mission to the orbital laboratory. Shubhanshu Shukla

The Axiom-4 crew’s departure aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft “Grace” will conclude a stay that stretched beyond the originally planned two weeks. Weather conditions off the California coast will determine the final departure time, Axiom Space said on Friday.

“The Axiom Mission 4 crew is set to undock from the International Space Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 AM ET (4:35pm IST), pending favourable weather conditions,” the US-based company stated.

Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shukla, and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary have been conducting final experiments during their last days in orbit. The crew has completed 60 experiments representing 31 countries since docking on June 26.

NASA will provide live coverage beginning with hatch closing around 2pm IST on July 14, followed by undocking coverage starting at 4:15pm IST.

The collaboration between NASA and ISRO has produced five joint science investigations and two in-orbit demonstrations, strengthening ties between the space agencies. The mission serves as a crucial stepping stone for India’s independent Gaganyaan programme and plans for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.