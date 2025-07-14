First look at Harry Potter TV series revealed as HBO confirms 2027 release

HBO has officially kicked off production for the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England. On Monday, the company confirmed that the reboot show will premiere in 2027. HBO also gave fans a first look at the series, with a set photo featuring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. According to TV Line, this marks the first official confirmation. However, HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys had previously hinted that 2027 was the likely release window. The Harry Potter reboot is based on J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name. (AP)

Casting for the Harry Potter Series

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The adult cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Snape and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

“When we started the whole thing, we kind of laid out, ‘Oh, it could probably be [2027], something like that,’” Bloys told reporters back in November 2024. “But don’t hold me to any of that, because we’re just getting started in the writing and casting process,” per the outlet.

Bloys also discussed the plans for handling the young actors’ age shifts. The production team may film Seasons 1 and 2 in close proximity to one another because children can undergo significant changes in a matter of years, particularly between the ages of 11 and 13.

“One of the ideas we talked about was shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because 11 to 13 is a big jump in kids’ lives,” Bloys said. “You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that. So we’re going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

Who will play Draco Malfoy?

In the original movies, the role of Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s school rival, was played by Tom Felton. HBO has now cast Lox Pratt in the role. Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy, originally played by Jason Isaacs, will now be portrayed by Johnny Flynn.

