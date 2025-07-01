The Running Man trailer: Glen Powell races against time in Edgar Wright's Stephen King adaptation | Watch

Glen Powell is back with another big-screen punch. After starring in recent hits like Hit Man, Anyone but You, and Twisters, the 36-year-old is now leading Edgar Wright’s latest film: a modern-day remake of The Running Man. The upcoming movie is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel and brings a fresh take on the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The first official trailer is out, and it promises a thrilling ride through a dystopian game show gone wild. File photo of Glen Powell(REUTERS)

The Running Man plot

In this updated version of The Running Man, Powell plays Ben Richards, a working-class man who enters a deadly TV game show to save his sick daughter. Contestants, known as “Runners,” must survive 30 days while being hunted by trained killers called “Hunters.” Every move is broadcast to the public, and the cash prize gets bigger each day. But when Ben turns into a fan favorite, he starts threatening the very system that put him in the game.

Star cast and release date of The Running Man

The film has a solid lineup. Glen Powell leads the pack, with Colman Domingo playing the flashy host Bobby Thompson and Katy O’Brian joining as a fellow contestant. Lee Pace is one of the top Hunters, while Michael Cera plays Bradley, an insider who helps Ben. Other cast members include William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra and Jayme Lawson.

Director Edgar Wright brings his signature energy and style to the film. He co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bacall, known for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 21 Jump Street. The Running Man is set to release in theatres on November 7.

ALSO READ: 'I hope they are in love': Glen Powell's ex blasts actor over PR-fueled Sydney Sweeney romance rumours

FAQs:

Q1: What is The Running Man movie about?

The Running Man is about a dystopian game show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted.

Q2: Who is the lead actor in The Running Man 2025 remake?

Glen Powell plays the lead role of Ben Richards in the upcoming remake directed by Edgar Wright.

Q3: When will The Running Man release in theatres?

The movie is set to hit theatres on November 7.