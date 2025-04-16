Wink Martindale family: All on the game show host's wife, Sandy Ferra, and their children
Apr 16, 2025 05:12 AM IST
Wink Martindale, a beloved TV host, died at 91 in Rancho Mirage, California. He was surrounded by his family and wife Sandra.
Wink Martindale, a longtime TV host, passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 in Rancho Mirage, California.
A family spokesperson shared the news, noting that Martindale was “surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale,” per Deadline. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Martindale leaves behind a large and loving family: his wife Sandra, his sister Geraldine, his daughters Lisa, Lyn, and Laura, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Deadline reported that he is also remembered by an “honorary son” named Eric.
