Wink Martindale family: All on the game show host's wife, Sandy Ferra, and their children

Wink Martindale, a longtime TV host, passed away on Sunday at the age of 91 in Rancho Mirage, California. Wink Martindale is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and an honorary son named Eric.(Wikipedia)

A family spokesperson shared the news, noting that Martindale was “surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale,” per Deadline. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Martindale leaves behind a large and loving family: his wife Sandra, his sister Geraldine, his daughters Lisa, Lyn, and Laura, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deadline reported that he is also remembered by an “honorary son” named Eric.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}