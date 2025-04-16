Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1126: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 16, 2025 12:39 AM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1126, titled Approaching Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Melancholy Mission

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for the next episode of the beloved anime based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga of the same name has been confirmed. As Luffy and the Straw Hats face a rematch with Admiral Kizaru, the anticipation about Episode 1126 is at a fever pitch among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

One Piece Episode 1126 release date and time is out(Toei Animation)
One Piece Episode 1126 release date and time is out(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1126 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1126, titled Approaching Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Melancholy Mission is set to be released on Sunday, April 20, at 11:15 pm JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PDT7:15 amApril 20Sunday
CDT9:15 amApril 20Sunday
EDT10:15 amApril 20Sunday
IST7:45 pmApril 20Sunday
JST11:15 pmApril 20Sunday
ACST11:45 pmApril 20Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1126?

Shortly after its broadcast on local networks in Japan, One Piece Episode 1126 will be able for simulcast on Crunchyroll or Netflix. However, it is important to note that a subscription is required on both platforms for streaming the anime.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1126?

In the previous episode, fans saw a confrontation between Luffy and Admiral Kizaru over a familiar conflict from the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. With the stage set up for another clash between the two, fans can expect to see some intense fighting sequences. Speculative theories suggest that Episode 1126 could also lay an emphasis on the Labo-Phase, to provide an update on Stussy's condition. With that being said, a Gear 5 transformation might just be on its way!

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1126: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On