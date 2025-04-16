One Piece Episode 1126: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for the next episode of the beloved anime based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga of the same name has been confirmed. As Luffy and the Straw Hats face a rematch with Admiral Kizaru, the anticipation about Episode 1126 is at a fever pitch among fans. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Episode 1126 release date and time is out(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1126 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1126, titled Approaching Despair! Admiral Kizaru's Melancholy Mission is set to be released on Sunday, April 20, at 11:15 pm JST. As the exact release times vary across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 7:15 am April 20 Sunday CDT 9:15 am April 20 Sunday EDT 10:15 am April 20 Sunday IST 7:45 pm April 20 Sunday JST 11:15 pm April 20 Sunday ACST 11:45 pm April 20 Sunday View All Prev Next

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1126?

Shortly after its broadcast on local networks in Japan, One Piece Episode 1126 will be able for simulcast on Crunchyroll or Netflix. However, it is important to note that a subscription is required on both platforms for streaming the anime.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1126?

In the previous episode, fans saw a confrontation between Luffy and Admiral Kizaru over a familiar conflict from the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. With the stage set up for another clash between the two, fans can expect to see some intense fighting sequences. Speculative theories suggest that Episode 1126 could also lay an emphasis on the Labo-Phase, to provide an update on Stussy's condition. With that being said, a Gear 5 transformation might just be on its way!