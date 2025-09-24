Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time, plot and more about Netflix show

After a long gap of nearly three years, the time has come to enter a new set of games, as the highly anticipated Alice in Borderland Season 3 is about to premiere on Netflix. Here is all fans need to know about the exact time the series returns to the streaming service and what they can expect from it. Alice in Borderland Season 3 coming out on Netflix on September 25.(X/@netflix)

The second season of the series, which came out in December 2022, ended on a cliffhanger as Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) and Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) somehow managed to get back to the real world. While the duo looked happy for their future, the camera panned towards a Joker card.

In Season 3, they are married and have their memories of the games erased, but will eventually get themselves taken back into the horrifying world, according to Dexerto.

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Schedule

The much-awaited third season of the series comes out on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Fans across the United States will be able to watch the latest episodes from 3 AM ET/12 AM PT onwards.

All episodes will be released at once. This means that fans will not be required to wait for the arrival of new episodes every week like other shows.

Here is when Season 3 of Alice in Borderland comes out in other regions:

Brazil - 4 AM

UK - 8 AM

Central European Summer Time - 9 AM

India - 12:30 PM

Australia - 5 PM

New Zealand - 7 PM

How many episodes are there in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

In total, the third season will have six episodes. This means two episodes less compared to the previous seasons of the series.

Alice in Borderland is based on Haro Aso’s manga of the same name. Since the second season ends with the storyline of the manga, director Shinsuke Sato and his team went off-script for the third season of the series, Dexerto reported.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland Season 3?

The story in the new season will move forward in time as the two stars, Usagi and Arisu, are happily married now. But it does not take them much time to once again venture into the Borderlands, as Arisu will follow Usagi to save her. This means the deadly game will start over yet again.

