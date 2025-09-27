Will Wayward return for Season 2? Mae Martin breaks silence on Netflix show's future

All eight episodes of Wayward, the new Netflix drama from creator Mae Martin, dropped on Thursday, September 25. Since then, many fans have already binge-watched the show and are asking the same question: Will there be a Season 2? Will Wayward be back for season 2? Here is what Mae Martin and the cast have said.(YouTube/@Neflix)

The series, set in the strange and unsettling world of Tall Pines Academy, ended with plenty of open storylines. Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) seemed to escape, but did she really get out safely? Alex (Mae Martin) chose to stay behind with Laura (Sarah Gadon), even though Laura is starting to act like the leader of a cult. Evelyn (Toni Collette) was left drugged and unresponsive. Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) shocked viewers by deciding to remain at Tall Pines even after finding a way out, TV Insider reported.

Wayward: No official renewal yet

For now, Netflix has not confirmed a second season. The streamer marketed Wayward as a limited series, which usually means there is no plan to continue. However, Martin and the cast are not ruling out the possibility.

“I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell, I think,” Martin told TV Insider. “We left all those characters in crisis. Hopefully it’s tied up enough to be satisfying, but it’s also fun to imagine what’s next.”

The cast weighs in

Co-star Sarah Gadon agreed, saying, “Nothing’s tied up in a neat little bow.” Toni Collette added that the cast often talks about a return, calling the story “endlessly intriguing.” Both Lind and Topliffe said they would happily come back.

Still, Martin admitted in another interview with Variety that a Season 2 could be tricky. “I think it works as a miniseries,” they said. “But realistically, the FBI would be in there pretty fast. There are so many dead people now.”

What could Wayward Season 2 explore?

If the show does return, Martin has hinted that the story would explore side characters such as Stacey (Isolde Ardies), Mule (Tricia Black), and Duck (Joshua Close). The fallout of Evelyn’s collapse, Alex’s decision to stay, and Abbie’s escape would also need answers.

As for the cast, Martin, Gadon, Lind, and Topliffe would likely be back. Collette’s Evelyn might return as well, depending on her fate. The only certain absence would be Brandon Jay McLaren, whose character Dwyane died in Season 1.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Netflix brings Wayward back, or if the story ends as a one-season mystery. Wayward is streaming now on Netflix

FAQs:

1. Is Wayward getting a Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not confirmed Wayward Season 2. It was marketed as a limited series, though Mae Martin and the cast have expressed interest in continuing.

2. What did Mae Martin say about Wayward Season 2?

Martin said the show was intended as a miniseries but admitted there’s “definitely more story to tell,” especially after the cliffhanger ending.

3. Who could return in Wayward Season 2?

If renewed, Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, and Alyvia Alyn Lind would likely return. Toni Collette’s character Evelyn may also reappear, though her fate is uncertain.