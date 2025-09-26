Former FBI chief James Comey indicted on two charges, including obstruction: Report

Former FBI director James Comey was charged Thursday local time with making a false statement and obstruction, according to a person familiar with the case cited by the Associated Press. Former FBI Director James Comey(File Photo/AP)

The criminal filing comes just days after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey and other political opponents.

Reacting to the development on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump called Comey "One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to," adding, "He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation."

James Comey’s indictment marks the first time a former senior US official has been prosecuted in connection with one of Donald Trump’s long-standing grievances — the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Comey served as FBI director from 2013 until 2017.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly dismissed that probe as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt,” even though several government reviews concluded that Moscow worked to aid his campaign, reported AP.

The case is expected to intensify concerns that the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, a close Trump ally, is being used to pursue investigations and prosecutions of individuals seen by the Republican President as political adversaries.

The indictment followed a recent social media post in which President Donald Trump singled out James Comey by name and slammed Pam Bondi for not acting quickly enough to pursue charges against political adversaries. In that post, Trump wrote, "JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW."

Responding after the charges were announced, Bondi posted on X: "No one is above the law." Without naming Comey directly, she added, "Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case."