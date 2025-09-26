ICE agent relieved of duties after shoving woman at NYC courthouse, DHS calls officer's act ‘unacceptable’

A video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent roughing up a woman in a Manhattan courthouse has sparked outrage and calls for disciplinary action. According to TMZ, this incident took place on Thursday at a New York City courthouse. NYC ICE agent pushes woman during courthouse confrontation in viral video(X/@RealAmerican1)

The ICE agent is dressed in street clothes with a badge around his neck and is seen talking to a hysterical woman. She is begging for her husband to be released from ICE custody. He keeps saying “adios” and gets frustrated and grabs her, pushing her into the wall and later to the floor. The video shows her hitting her head, but it is unclear if she was hurt.

There were at least a dozen people at the spot, including photographers and two young children were seen distressed near their mother.

ICE responds to the incident

The ICE agent then orders someone down the hallway to remove the woman. Three court officers later escort her away as she continues to plead. TMZ reported that Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, called the officer’s conduct “unacceptable” and confirmed he has been relieved of his current duties while a full investigation is underway.

McLaughlin said, "The officer's conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation."

According to The New York Times, the woman and her children had arrived from Ecuador last year. The video shows agents also pulling the hair of a young girl as authorities separated the family from the detained husband.

The incident occurred at 26 Federal Plaza, a building housing immigration courts and an ICE field office, which has become a frequent site for arrests of migrants attending routine hearings. The courthouse has seen hundreds of such detentions this year, some of which have been criticized as aggressive or unlawful.

Local officials condemn the incident

City Comptroller Brad Lander called the agent’s actions “violent” and said the woman “did not pose any threat” and needed hospital care. Representative Dan Goldman said the woman and her children “fled to my office for safety” and demanded disciplinary action.

A protest by “New Yorkers Against ICE” later drew hundreds to Foley Square. Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani condemned the behavior as “sickening.” Mayor Eric Adams has supported some federal immigration enforcement measures but recently asked the government to stop making arrests at city immigration courts.

