Tim Allen says Charlie Kirk's widow Erika inspired him to ‘forgive’ dad's killer after 60 years: ‘Deeply affected me’

Tim Allen has finally moved past the anger he carried for his father’s killer. In a post shared on X on Thursday, he revealed that he has now forgiven the man who murdered his dad. The actor also credited Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, for helping him move past his emotions and trauma. Actor Tim Allen has credits Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, for inspiring him to forgive his father’s killer.(Instagram/ofctimallen)

Tim echoed the words said by Erika during Charlie’s memorial service. He mentioned how her speech deeply affected and helped him. He also talked about the struggle with his emotions. Tim had not been able to forgive the man who killed his father for the last 60 years. However, Erika’s words, “That man… the young man… I forgive him,” helped him overcome that struggle.

Erika Kirk’s emotional speech at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10 during a live debate at Utah Valley University. Although he was rushed to the hospital shortly after, he was pronounced dead within an hour, according to Reuters. The death of one of the most influential speakers in the US left many shocked.

After an intensive search, the FBI arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, for Charlie Kirk’s murder. He faces multiple charges and is said to be eligible for the death penalty. Despite this, Charlie’s widow, Erika, has made the decision to forgive Robinson.

In remembrance of Charlie, a memorial service was held last Sunday, attended by several prominent American figures, including US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and others.

While in tears during her speech, Erika said, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did.” A report by TMZ noted she was widely praised for saying, “The answer to hate is not hate.”

Tim Allen on ‘the man who killed my father’

Following Erika’s speech, Tim Allen took to X to share how he was deeply moved by her willingness to forgive.

According to TMZ, Tim’s father was killed in 1964. He passed away after a drunk driver struck him in a car accident. Tim was just 11 years old at the time.

However, the actor now feels relieved. He has finally forgiven the man responsible for the tragedy after six decades. The comedian concluded his post with the words, “Peace be with you all.”

