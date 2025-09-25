Charlie Kirk shooting row: Why Nicolas Cage's Snake Eyes movie is suddenly trending

Several eerie similarities between Charlie Kirk's assassination and the 1998 movie Snake Eyes have been pointed to, by eagle-eyed social media users. Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, was fatally shot when attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Snake Eyes, starring Nicolas Cage, is directed by Brian de Palma and was released in 1998, with internet users finding similarities between the film's plot and Charlie Kirk's assassination.(X/@@UnionOfOpposits and X/@EricLDaugh)

The 1998 movie Snake Eyes was directed by Brian de Palma and stars Nicolas Cage as Rick Santoro, a corrupt cop, who uncovers a conspiracy theory when the Secretary of Defense is killed during a boxing match.

Users on X have spoken about the similarities between the movie and Kirk's assassination in several posts, with some calling it a ‘coincidence’ and others saying it is ‘predictive programming’. Despite the reel-real similarities, these claims remain unverified.

In the film, there is a political killing at a boxing match and the Secretary of Defense, Charles Kirkland, is the victim.

The first similarity users found was, thus, in the name itself, given that Charlie Kirk's full name was Charles James Kirk. In the film, Kirkland gets shot in the neck, and videos of Charlie Kirk's assassination also appeared to show the bullet hit the side of his neck.

Users also pointed to the fact that fighter who takes the fall in Snake Eyes, when Kirkland is shot, is named Lincoln Tyler. Meanwhile, in Charlie Kirk's case, a 22-year-old Utah native, by the name of Tyler Robinson has been arrested. The ‘Tyler’ bit of the name has X users believing in another link.

Further, there were also claims that the fight in Snake Eyes takes place on September 10, which is the same date as Kirk's assassination, but no official source has confirmed this. That's not all, the movie also has ties to Donald Trump, who Kirk strongly supported. Part of the movie was shot at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino, in Atlantic City. The character Gilbert Powell is also based on Trump, as per IMDb.

Users react to Snake Eyes-Charlie Kirk similarities

The similarities are hard to ignore and have elicited several reactions online.

“Predictive Programming: How a 1998 Nicolas Cage Movie Scripted the Death of Charlie Kirk,” remarked one person. Another said, “the coincidence in this movie are to many like the Charlie Kirk murder, this cannot be coincidence.”

Yet another person commented, “There are no coincidences. Charlie Kirk was an inside job.”

There is no link between the film and Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, Charlie's husband and the current CEO of Turning Point USA, spoke at her late husband's memorial event and said that she forgave Tyler Robinson for the alleged shooting of Kirk.