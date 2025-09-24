Erika Kirk's biggest fear before husband Charlie's shooting revealed; 'called friend to pray'

Erika Kirk was afraid for Charlie Kirk before his assassination, after she became aware of an article claiming witches had been contacted to curse her husband, Megyn Kelly has revealed on her show. The Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot on September 10 when he was attending an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Erika Kirk reportedly called a friend to pray because she was rattled by an article about husband Charlie Kirk.(X/@America_First0)

Erika, wife of the slain conservative political activist, was ‘genuinely rattled’ by a Jezebel article on how witches had cast curses on her late husband, Kelly revealed on September 23.

“[Erika] knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel culled up,” she said on her show.

Megyn Kelly took the chance to slam Jezebel for the ‘vile’ article which she claimed had caused the Kirk family a lot of mental ‘torture’ during Charlie Kirk's final days.

What to know about the ‘curse of witches' article

The article was titled ‘We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk’, Kelly explained on her show, and had reportedly unsettled Erika Kirk to the extent that she and her husband called a friend. Kelly said she believed that person to be a priest, and the ‘friend’ was called so they could pray together, the night before Kirk's killing.

Kelly also said that they ‘eventually worked it through’ thanks to their faith. The Jezebel article was published on September 8, two days before Kirk's shooting. The article detailed how Etsy witches had been contacted to put ‘curses’ on Charlie Kirk.

One of the spells, they reported, a witch cast on Kirk was a ‘powerful hex spell’. “I just completed your spell, and it was successful. You will see the first results within 2–3 weeks,” the witch had reportedly told Jezebel staff.

Following Kirk's assassination, Jezebel added an editor's note to the article, saying “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.” Variety reported that as of September 12, the article page had been updated with a new headline ‘Update to the Jezebel Charlie Kirk Story’, and the original text was reported to have been removed.

Now, the link just redirects to Jezebel's home page.

Kelly demanded an apology from both Jezebel and Etsy, saying “Both entities should issue an immediate full-throated apology to Erika Kirk for introducing this awfulness into her beautiful family and causing her or Charlie any distress whatsoever in what would be the waning hours of his life.”

She also cut to an archive clip showing one Father Mike Schmitz, who declared, “You’re playing with fire, messing with this stuff. There actually are demons in this world. Calling up the spirit world, in particular the Devil’s spirit world, can actually have real-world consequences. It’s not something to mess with. Many Christians believe this. This is dangerous. It’s not a game. It’s literally evil.”