'Paid witches to curse..': News article viral after Charlie Kirk assassination at Utah University

Charlie Kirk, staunch Trump ally and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social. Kirk, 31, was attending an event at Utah Valley University, and was sitting in a tent, speaking, when a bullet hit the side of his neck, videos circulating on social media showed. Republicans and Democrats have united in condemning the attack on Charlie Kirk as an instance of political violence. (REUTERS)

Republicans and Democrats have united in condemning the attack on Kirk as an instance of political violence.

Amid this, a report from a couple of days back has emerged where an outlet claimed they had gotten witches to curse the right-wing political activist.

What outlet said about witches cursing Charlie Kirk

Jezebel, operated by Gawker Media, published an article on September 8, titled ‘We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.’

As the title of the report suggests, the staff contacted witches – on Etsy, the e-commerce site – to put curses on Kirk.

One of the spells, they reported, a witch cast on Kirk was a ‘powerful hex spell’. “I just completed your spell, and it was successful. You will see the first results within 2–3 weeks,” the witch reportedly told Jezebel staff. Another reportedly sent a photo of Kirk being engulfed in flames, and said “Trust the unseen,” Jezebel reported.

Notably, the Jezebel staff issued a disclaimer about the witches' curse, saying “I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm.”

Despite this, the fatal shooting of Kirk just days later has sparked outrage at the article. “Two days ago, this outlet promoted paying a witch to curse Charlie Kirk to make him be on the receiving end of hatred. Now they disavow themselves of the consequences of their rhetoric,” a persons said on X.

Another commented, “FΒI are you seeing this…some witches hexed charlie kirk so can you like, arrest them please????”.

Jezebel edited their article to add an editor's note after Kirk's tragedy, stating “This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.”