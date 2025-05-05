Menu Explore
‘I could have died’: Nicolas Cage talks about his harrowing surfing experience

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 05, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Nicolas Cage shared that despite having some experience with surfing, he struggled to navigate the waves and was eventually "pounded to smithereens."

Actor Nicolas Cage had a harrowing experience while training for his new film, The Surfer, which is now in theatres. According to Variety, the actor nearly encountered a shark and got stuck in a rip tide while surfing, an experience he described as potentially life-threatening. (Also Read | Nicolas Cage attends son Weston's wedding to Jenifer Alexa Canter after family drama)

Nicolas Cage's The Surfer explores themes of obsession, trauma, and the human psyche. (AFP)(AFP)
Nicolas Cage's The Surfer explores themes of obsession, trauma, and the human psyche. (AFP)(AFP)

Nicolas revealed that his surfing lessons were more challenging than he anticipated. Despite having some experience with surfing, he struggled to navigate the waves and was eventually "pounded to smithereens."

He recounted the terrifying moment when he got stuck in a rip tide, saying, "I'm climbing up the leash as I'm somersaulting, and I could have died," as quoted by Variety. The close call has left Nicolas reevaluating his priorities, especially now that he has a young child.

"Now I have a young kid, I don't know if I want to do it anymore," he said, as quoted by Variety. However, he hasn't ruled out surfing entirely, joking that his goal is to "retire, surf, drink red wine, and eat spaghetti."

The Surfer explores themes of obsession, trauma, and the human psyche. Nicolas plays a businessman who becomes fixated on buying back his childhood home in Australia, only to face resistance from a group of mysterious bullies.

