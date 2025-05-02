Nicolas Cage attends son Weston's wedding to Jenifer Alexa Canter after family drama

Nicolas Cage was in attendance at his son, Weston Cage's, wedding to Jenifer Alexa Canter. Last week, the 34-year-old tied the knot with his “twin flame” at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills, per E! News. Nicolas Cage attends son Weston Cage's wedding to Jenifer Alexa Canter(Facebook, Instagram)

Nicolas Cage attends son Weston's wedding after family drama

On Friday, Weston shared a carousel of photos from their intimate ceremony in an Instagram post, writing, “I am ineffably honored to announce that I am married to my twin flame just as the creator intended all along. I love you @_babyjen_ more than any man has ever loved.”

Read More: Nicolas Cage's son Weston sentenced in felony assault case after allegedly attacking mom Christina Fulton

“What was meant to be shall forever be and I will always protect you and our incontrovertibly God-given marriage by any means necessary. This is the greatest miracle of my existence as I see the reason I was born and divinity itself every time I look into your astronomically beautiful eyes,” the recording artist continued.

Weston concluded his lengthy statement, saying their dreams are “God's dreams for the world.” “O, our dear Mother Earth and Grand Architect of the universe. It has begun. Life starts now. Elevation shall now commence,” he added.

Canter also shared photos of the nuptials on her Facebook account, providing a glimpse into their ceremony. For her big day, she wore a strapless wedding gown with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Weston opted for a black tuxedo.

In one of the photos, the lovebirds were pictured posing on a lawn before proceeding to take selfies. Canter also shared sweet videos from the reception party, in which Weston was seen dancing with her mother.

In the last snap, Nicolas was seen standing next to Canter's mother, while his ex and Weston's mother, Christina Fulton, appeared to be absent from the ceremony, according to Page Six.