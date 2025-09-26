Who is Teil Duncan? All on Russell Henley’s wife and children amid Ryder Cup

Russell Henley, one of Team USA’s automatic Ryder Cup picks, has enjoyed a standout 2025 season. The 36-year-old secured his fifth PGA Tour Victory in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a dramatic eagle chip against Collin Morikawa. He also had top-10 finishes at The Open and the US Open, reported The Mirror. Who is Russell Henley’s wife, Teil Duncan? All you need to know about golfer's family and children as the Ryder Cup starts.(Instagram/@teilart)

Henley, a turnaround professional in 2011, has earnings of $54 million and an estimated net worth of $15 million. Playing style and tactical approach will probably label this player among the very consistent performers on the PGA Tour, the report added.

Who is Teil Duncan Henley? The woman behind golfer’s success

Much of Henley’s stability and success, he insisted, comes from his wife - Teil Duncan Henley. A contemporary artist from Columbus, Georgia, Teil has carved out her own reputation in the art and design world. Known for her vibrant and expressive paintings, she has exhibited across the US and collaborated with brands such as Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch, and fashion designer Christian Siriano, reported The Sun.

Her business empire, Teil Paintings & Patterns, extended into textiles, wallpaper, and home décor. She also authored The Color Teil: Life, Work, and Inspiration, which documents her creative journey. With a net worth estimated at $2 million, Teil has successfully balanced entrepreneurship with family life.

How they met

Russell and Teil first crossed paths in 2013 at the wedding of her sister, who married one of Russell’s childhood friends. The couple quickly formed a connection, and by October 2015, they were married in their home state of Georgia.

Russell has often spoken about his wife’s quiet confidence and the strength she brings to their relationship. After winning at Bay Hill earlier this year, he described Teil as someone who "puts steel in my spine," The Mirror reported.

A growing family

The Henleys have three kids - Robert (2018), Ruth (2019), and Jane (2022). Teil often provides a look into their family life for her nearly 115,000 followers on Instagram.

