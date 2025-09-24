Ryder Cup 2025: Full schedule, timings, when and where to watch, TV channel and streaming details

The Ryder Cup 2025 is all set to kick off on September 26 on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. The team to reach 14.5 points first wins this year’s competition. For the United States, the tournament is a chance to avenge their 2023 loss against Europe, as per USA Today. As the biennial men's golf competition between Europe and the United States comes closer, here is all you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2025. Ryder Cup 2025: Match timings, teams, TV channels and more ahead of the golf tournament.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

How to watch the Ryder Cup?

Viewers in the US can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup on NBC. However, if you reside in the UK, you can catch all the action of the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports. Meanwhile, Australians will watch the competition on Fox Sports.

Also read: Joe Mixon injury update: Will Houston Texans RB return in Week 5? What we know so far

Ryder Cup match timings:

Friday

Foursomes

First match: 7:10 am ET (12:10 pm BST)

Second match: 7:26 am ET (12:26 pm BST)

Third match: 7:42 am ET (12:42 pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58 am ET (12:58 pm BST)

Four-ball

First match: 12:25 pm ET (5:25 pm BST)

Second match: 12:41 pm ET (5:41 pm BST)

Third match: 12:57 pm ET (5:57 pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST)

Saturday

Foursomes

First match: 7:10 am ET (12:10 pm BST)

Second match: 7:26 am ET (12:26 pm BST)

Third match: 7:42 am ET (12:42 pm BST)

Fourth match: 7:58 am ET (12:58 pm BST)

Fourball

First match: 12:25 pm ET (5:25 pm BST)

Second match: 12:41 pm ET (5:41 pm BST)

Third match: 12:57 pm ET (5:57 pm BST)

Fourth match: 13:13 pm ET (6:13 pm BST)

Sunday

First singles match: 12:02 pm ET (5:02 pm BST)

Last singles match: 14:03 pm ET (7:03 pm BST)

Also read: Jaxson Dart replaces Russell Wilson as Giants starting QB, NFL fans ‘excited’

Ryder Cup 2025: Who is playing?

Team Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sepp Straka

Team US

Captain: Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young.

The competition will conclude on September 28.

FAQs

Where is the 2025 Ryder Cup taking place?

The 2025 Ryder Cup is taking place in Farmingdale, New York.

Who is the captain of the US Ryder Cup team?

Keegan Bradley is the captain of the US Ryder Cup team.

Where can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup if I live in the US?

US viewers can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup on NBC.