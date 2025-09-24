Ryder Cup 2025: Scottie Scheffler, more US team stars to donate entire stipend to charity

United States Ryder Cup members are being compensated for the first time. But, shortly after the news was announced that each player would receive $500,000 for participating in the biennial men's golf competition, world number one Scottie Scheffler and a few of his teammates decided to donate the entirety of their stipends to charity, reports ESPN. File photo of Scottie Scheffler of Team United States (Getty Images via AFP)

Scottie Scheffler to donate Ryder Cup stipend

“I've never been one to announce what we do. I don't like to give charitable dollars for some kind of recognition,” Scheffler said in a statement. “We have something planned for the money that we'll be receiving. I think it's a really cool thing that the PGA of America has empowered us to do.”

Last November, the PGA of America gave the 12 players of the US team and captain Keegan Bradley the liberty to donate $300,000 from the compensation to a charity of their choice. The association said Bradley and the players could spend a stipend of $200,000 from the compensation as they preferred.

Patrick Cantlay follows suit

World No. 22 Patrick Cantlay has told ESPN that he plans to donate his stipend to charity as well. It was reported that he refused to wear a cap at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome since American players were not being compensated.

Speaking of this year’s tournament, Cantlay said: “This event is very good at generating lots of noise, and that's not going to help us put points on the board.”

According to the BBC, if all the players and Bradley decide to donate their stipends to charities, they will be giving away a total of $6.5 million. The $300,000 is the first increase in charitable contributions since the $200,000 commitment was first made in 1999, per the outlet.

FAQs:

How much is each American player getting at the 2025 Ryder Cup?

According to CNN, each American player is getting $500,000 at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

What was Patrick Cantlay’s controversy at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Patrick Cantlay reportedly refused to wear a hat at the 2023 Ryder Cup because American players were not being compensated.

