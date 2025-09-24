Joe Mixon injury update: Will Houston Texans RB return in Week 5? What we know so far

Following a foot injury, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was placed on the active/non-football injury list in July. In late August, the Texans decided to place Mixon on the reserve/non-football injury list. It was earlier reported that Mixon would be away from action for at least the first four games of the season. This meant the earliest he can get ready for is Week 5. But according to collegefootballnetwork.com, the Texans have not committed to that timeline. They are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Joe Mixon injury update: All you need to know about Houston Texans RB's potential return.(Instagram/@joemainmixon)

Nick Caserio’s take on Joe Mixon

A report published by ESPN last month claimed that the Texans' general manager, Nick Caserio, was noncommittal about whether Mixon would be able to play this year. Caserio was asked if Mixon would be ready at all this season, but he offered no clarity on the status of the running back, according to ESPN.

“We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time. We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination,” Caserio told last month.

A deadly blow

With the Texans 0-3 this season, the side needs Mixon to return as soon as possible. According to the NFL's website, he missed three matches in the 2024 campaign and had 1,016 yards rushing and rushed for 11 touchdowns.

Mixon joined the Texans from the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2024 in exchange for a seventh-round pick in last year's NFL draft. The 29-year-old led the Texans in touchdowns in the regular season (12) and the postseason (2), ESPN reported.

With Mixon still sidelined, four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is expected to continue in the Texans' rushing attack. Chubb was signed by the Texans on a one-year deal in June. The Texans will next be up against the Tennessee Titans.

FAQs:

When will Joe Mixon return to action?

