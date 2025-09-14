Joe Mixon injury update: When will Texans star return? Will he play vs Bucs?

The Houston Texans opened the season with uncertainty after running back Joe Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list. The move ensures the veteran will miss at least the first four games of the 2025–26 campaign. Joe Mixon's latest injury update was revealed ahead of Bucs game(File/AP)

Mixon, who joined the Texans from the Bengals, was expected to be a key piece for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Without him, Houston’s offense showed thin depth in its loss to the Rams.

According to ProFootballNetwork.com, injury analyst Jeff Mueller reported that he received troubling information about Mixon from multiple sources. Head coach DeMeco Ryans admitted the team has to move forward with the players on the roster.

"We’re rolling with the guys that are here. That’s the main thing,” Ryans said. “We miss Joe, miss his energy, and his enthusiasm and everything he brought to our team. We continue to press forward and hope he’s doing well.”



General manager Nick Caserio also commented but did not give a clear timeline.

"We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination,” Caserio told reporters.

In the meantime, Houston will turn to Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and rookie Woody Marks to lead the backfield. Chubb brings pro-bowl experience, Pierce provides steady power running, and Marks adds speed and versatility.

Joe Mixon came into the 2025 season after a strong first year with Houston. He ran for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 245 carries, while catching 36 passes for 309 yards and one more score. He finished with 12 touchdowns in the regular season and added two more in the playoffs, becoming the main piece of the Texans’ offense.

With Mixon out for now, Houston has turned to a mix of running backs to cover the gap. The group includes rookie Woody Marks, veteran Dare Ogunbowale, and Nick Chubb, who is still trying to find form.

Chubb, the former Cleveland Brown, is expected to keep most of the early-down work, but his play has looked slow as he works back from serious injuries.