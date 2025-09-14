Following an offseason of personnel changes on the offensive line, the Houston Texans opened the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams and looked like nothing changed. Offensive line still Texans' issue as they prepare for Bucs

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked three times and pressured on more than 41 percent of his dropbacks, perNextGen Stats, during a 14-9 road loss to the Rams. The Texans, who host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, remain a work in progress in terms of providing suitable protection for Stroud. Their vulnerability will be challenged again considering the Bucs pressured Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on more than 43 percent of his dropbacks in Week 1.

"Their front, it really comes from Todd's philosophy," said Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, referencing Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles. "They're going to bring a lot of exotic pressures. There will be pressure from safeties, nickels, everybody is coming and ... they do a really good job of disguising it. We just really have to do a great job as an offense when the picture changes. How are we reacting and responding?

"Communicating the proper way when the picture changes, that will be the challenge for us this week," Ryans added.

With Stroud under extreme duress, Houston receiver Nico Collins had only three receptions for 25 yards against the Rams. Far and away the Texans' top option in the passing game, Collins stands a superior shot of being unlocked if the Texans execute better on offense.

"Offensively, when you go back to the game on Sunday, we have so many plays where we're playing behind the sticks and we're not doing things that we're trained to do," Ryans said. "We're not doing things that are conducive to staying on track, and being able to run our offense in that type of fashion, it's going to be hard to get the ball to a certain player here or there.

"We've got to do the things that we're coached to do, make sure we're staying on track offensively, making sure everybody is on the same page, and we're putting ourselves in position to make positive plays. When we have those positive plays, then it opens up the offense for us to be able to get the ball to whoever we want to get the ball to."

The Buccaneers, who won their season opener 23-20 at Atlanta, welcomed left tackle Tristan Wirfs back as a limited participant at practice on Thursday and Friday, a positive development for that unit after right tackle Luke Goedeke was a non-participant.

However, Wirfs, a two-time first-team All-Pro, did not practice on Saturday and was ruled out for Monday's game, as was wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. , who was limited on Saturday after missing sessions Thursday and Friday.

Bowles revealed Goedeke played through a foot injury on Sunday and he didn't practice Thursday and Friday but was limited on Saturday and listed as questionable. Safety Christian Izien and cornerback Benjamin Morrison were full participants all week and listed as questionable for Monday's tilt.

Tampa Bay and Houston are both seeking a measure of normalcy up front. The Texans announced Saturday that center Jake Andrews , after missing practice on Thursday through Saturday, was ruled out for the game. Also ruled out are wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk, both to hamstring issues.

"They're shuffling just like we are," Bowles said earlier in the week. "Right now, we're just trying to get our feet under us. It's not about advantages, it's about us taking care of us and playing fast.

"Whatever they have, they have; whatever we have, we have. We've got to go down there and try to win the game no matter what."

