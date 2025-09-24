Texans cut C.J. Gardner-Johnson less than a year after Eagles trade, citing frustration over defensive role

The Houston Texans are parting ways with veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, less than seven months after acquiring him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The news was confirmed by Ian Rappaport that Gardner-Johnson, 27, has been released. Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, right, greets safety M.J. Stewart (29) during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Short stint ends in Houston

Gardner-Johnson started the Texans’ first three games this season, logging nearly every snap on defense and recording 15 tackles. But rumors suggest that friction developed behind the scenes.

NFL’s Aaron Wilson noted that the safety “complained about his role, wanted to blitz more, and even communicated that he wanted to be traded.” Those issues became too much for Houston’s coaching staff.

“It didn’t work out for him here,” Wilson wrote.

Texans secondary moving pieces

The Texans had traded offensive lineman Kenyon Green to Philadelphia in exchange for Gardner-Johnson earlier this year. Ironically, Green was waived on Monday, meaning neither player involved in the swap remains on their new roster.

With Gardner-Johnson gone, Sports Illustrated reported that Houston will lean on M.J. Stewart stepped in alongside rookie Caleb Bullock in the safety group. Stewart, 30, is in his fourth season with the team.

Jimmie Ward, the veteran defensive back signed last year, is also expected to factor in once healthy. Ward was taken off the Commissioner’s Exempt list this week but was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from a foot injury, according to NBC Sports.

Gardner-Johnson back on the market

The release comes just months after Gardner-Johnson lifted the Lombardi Trophy with Philadelphia in February. He has a reputation for being an energetic, physical safety who thrives in aggressive schemes, and there is an expectation that he will draw attention from other NFL teams looking for secondary help.

At only 27, his market value remains high despite the quick exit in Houston. Teams in need of a versatile safety may see him as a good midseason addition.

Texans search for stability

Houston sits at 0-3 going into Week 4 and is still looking for its first win under head coach DeMeco Ryans as they face Tennessee Titans, another winless team, on Sunday.

For a defense already adjusting to personnel changes, losing Gardner-Johnson adds another wrinkle to a tough start.

FAQs

Why did the Texans release C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

As per rumors, he clashed with staff over his role, wanted to blitz more, and expressed trade frustrations.

How long did Gardner-Johnson play for Houston?

He started the first three games of the 2025 season, logging 15 tackles before being cut.

Who will replace Gardner-Johnson in the Texans’ secondary?

Veteran M.J. Stewart is expected to start alongside rookie Caleb Bullock, with Jimmie Ward returning soon.