Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 3? Latest update on Miami Dolphins WR's trade speculation

Other than their defeat to New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins were also concerned about Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver went into the medical tent in the third quarter on Sunday. He asked to come out of the game after being tackled on a short catch. It just made things worse for the Dolphins in what was a disastrous day. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill talks after an NFL football game.(AP)

Hill re-entered the game after spending some minutes in the medical tent. He was there in the blue medical tent in the third quarter, and it was due to a legal tackle by Charvarius Ward, which brought him down on a four-yard catch.

No inquiries for Tyreek Hill

He is also being linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are looking for a threat on the outside. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Dolphins haven't received any trade inquiries on Hill. "As of Saturday, sources told Schefter, the Dolphins have not fielded any trade inquiries on Hill, who is in the second year of a restructured three-year, 90 million dollar contract," the report claimed.

"The Dolphins already exercised Hill’s 15.85 million dollars option bonus for this season, leaving a 10 million dollars base salary and 1.8 million dollars in per-game bonuses."

Tyreek Hill is happy with the Dolphins

Meanwhile, Hill has stated that he is happy with his current team. He said, "I don’t really pay attention to any of that. I feel like to me, noise is good — adversity is opportunity. I look at it like that."

Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons in the league. He won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and was also named in the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.