Vikings head coach explains JJ McCarthy injury decision in staggering Carson Wentz statement

Minnesota Vikings have been dealt a massive blow after their heavy defeat in Week 2 against Atlanta Falcons. The NFL team are now without star quarterback JJ McCarthy, who sustained an ankle sore during Sunday's defeat. JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings warms up against the Atlanta Falcons before the game.(Getty Images via AFP)

Backup quarterback Carson Wentz is set to make his sixth start for a new team over the past six campaigns.

There are high expectations on McCarthy, but he hasn't been able to live up to it yet. Former Philadelphia Eagles team president Joe Banner feels that McCarthy 'is a long way from being a quality NFL QB'.

He wrote, "Last week i said McCarthy is a long way from being a quality nfl QB. X attacked and ridiculed me after he had a come from behind win against a bad D. I still think the Vikings should call Atlanta about Kirk Cousins. McCarthy may be the answer someday, but its not now."

McCarthy was a 2024 first-round pick from Michigan, but missed last season with a knee injury. On Sunday, he threw two interceptions in a 22-6 defeat against Atlanta.

McCarthy said after the game, "Everyone’s telling me that this is a frickin’ journey, and I believe them wholeheartedly."

Kevin O'Connell on Carson Wentz

Speaking on KFAN Radio, Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about the signing of Wentz and revealed that he is ready.

"I don’t think it (the football) hit the ground more than one time. He was in total command. I was really pushing the group via the play clock coming off of the Chicago game because I thought we were a little slow with our operation, especially early," he said.

"And I was trying to push the entire group, and obviously the quarterback’s going to feel that, and Carson did a phenomenal job with that."

O'Connell also spoke with coaches who have worked Wentz in the past, before acquiring him.

"A lot of the things that both of those guys who I hold in such high regard as phenomenal head coaches, Super Bowl-winning head coaches in the NFL, they had very similar things to say independent of each other. And a lot of those things, if not all, have already been confirmed with what Carson’s been able to do on the practice field," he said.