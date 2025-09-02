Will Joe Mixon return this season? Houston Texans' GM provides major update ahead of Week 1

The Houston Texans have been in a pickle for quite some time as health concerns surrounding star running back Joe Mixon remain high. Although Nick Chubb was initially substituted in his place, it seems that the same strategy would have to be continued for a bit longer now. Houston Texans quarterback Graham Mertz (18) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 23.(AP)

Recently, Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio talked about Joe Mixon's injury as he spoke to the press to discuss the roster ahead of Week 1 of the NFL regular season. "We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time,” Caserio said of Mixon’s condition when asked about a roster update, as reported by USA Today.

“We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then decide,” he added.

Last season, Mixon was a key player for the Texans. He led all the players in scrimmage yards in with 1,325), and 194 in the two playoff games. He finished among the top 10 in rushing yards per game (72.6) and was one of eight running backs with at least 10-plus touchdowns. Mixon’s 25 carries for 106 rushing yards and a touchdown helped the Texans win their playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Analysts are currently anticipating a Week 5 return for Mixon or in Week 7's Monday Night Football Showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Latest On Joe Mixon's Injury

Joe Mixon was placed on the reserve/ non-football injury list when the team cut down its roster to 53 last week, a mandate that now requires him to sit out the first four games of the season. His ankle injury had sidelined him throughout the preseason, minicamp, and training camp, as reported by ESPN.

Apart from Nick Chubb, the Texans’ only other hope would be USC Trojan running back Woody Marks to shoulder some of the brunt. A huge playoff point for the team in the first five games, the multi-skilled young running back will face no trouble in finding the endzone frequently in the first few games.

Dameon Pierce (second on the Texans in rushing last season) and Dare Ogunbowale (played in 17 games for Houston last season) are other options to consider.

The Texans are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Rams in their next season opener on September 7.

