Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon, Jefferson among fantasy concerns; draft options remain abundant

As the regular season nears, fantasy football managers are tracking key players' progress, injuries, and backup options. Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon, and Justin Jefferson are among the several stars raising red flags for managers due to recent injury concerns and performance uncertainties. However, with the draft pool still rich with talent, you can still build a pretty strong team.

Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver is grappling with an oblique injury that sidelined him during early August practices. Cheetah did not participate in the preseason either. The 31-year-old was absent on Wednesday's practice, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins are currently mum about Hill's availability for Week 1. Miami will face the Indianapolis Colts on September 7. Meanwhile, Pro Football Network recently revealed that throughout August, 66.6% of deals involving Hill have seen fantasy managers move on for the star WR. It's a mass exodus.

Malik Washington is someone who is challenging Tyreek Hill's role. The 24-year-old moved up the depth chart with sensational preseason performances. He recorded three receptions on three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 14-6 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Knowing that some guys might be out, we have to take measure of our opportunities,” Washington said. “You can’t let the opportunities slip by. You can’t not ready and not prepared for the opportunity.”

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans’ running back, faces a more severe setback with a foot/ankle injury. He is currently on the physically unable to perform list and will miss the first four weeks of the season.

The 29-year-old could still be a beast. But the Texans' silence on his return timeline raises several questions. In 2024, per FantasyPros, he missed three games and finished as RB17. He had an RB8 finish in fantasy points per game.

Mixon's injury puts Nick Chubb into the spotlight as the Texans' new RB1.

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings’ top receiver, is nursing a mild hamstring strain from late July. Though coach Kevin O’Connell expects him for Week 1, a 20% recurrence rate for such injuries (per Fantasy Points data) tempers optimism. 4for4’s fantasy football WR rankings put Jefferson at No 2 for the 2025 season, which means his status is still elite.

Despite these concerns, the fantasy landscape offers viable alternatives. Rising stars like Jacoby Brissett (QB, New England Patriots) and Brock Bowers (TE, Las Vegas Raiders) are gaining traction, while running backs like Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) and wideouts like Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens) provide value.