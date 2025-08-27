Tyreek Hill divorce row: Dolphins star faces serious threat at work amid ugly separation with Keeta Vaccaro

It is fair to say that Tyreek Hill is struggling in both his personal and professional life. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who has been reportedly asked to pay around between $20,000 and $50,000 each month in support payments to his ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro, is also facing some tough competition in the training camp. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) stands on the sidelines before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars(AP)

As observed by NFL insiders and sideline reporters, Malik Washington is seriously challenging Hill in the Dolphins depth chart. Only earlier this week, it was reported that Washington showed ‘chemistry’ with Tua Tagovailoa in the absence of Hill, who is recovering from an injury.

The 24-year-old recorded three receptions on three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 14-6 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyreek Hill, a five-time All-Pro receiver nicknamed the ‘Cheetah’, did not participate in the preseason. His injury has boosted Jaylen Waddle and Washington's playing time.

“Knowing that some guys might be out, we have to take measure of our opportunities,” Washington said after the preseason finale. “You can’t let the opportunities slip by. You can’t not ready and not prepared for the opportunity.”

"I think what gets overlooked with Malik is also the blocking aspect of his game. I think that's where he's most improved from last year to this year. Don't get me wrong - last year was really good with the things that he had done in the run game, but I think this year he's improved a lot more. But now that he's getting more touches, it just allows him to be that much more versatile for us," Tua said about the young WR.

Tyreek Hill divorce row

According to reports, court documents stated that Hill has been ordered to pay between $20,000 and $50,000 each month in support payments to Keeta Vaccaro. The Miami WR has reportedly spent over a $500,000 lump sum to cover her personal expenses and legal fees. He has also been ordered to pay $457,517 toward Vaccaro’s attorney fees.

None of these figures has been confirmed by Hill's attorneys.