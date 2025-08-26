Tyreek Hill divorce: How much Dolphins WR must pay ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro just after 17-month marriage

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill is used to blazing past a defender on Sundays, but in his off-field life, his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, is torching him in an expensive divorce. Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill faces a costly divorce, ordered to pay $20,000 to $50,000 monthly in support and cover legal fees. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

The 29-year-old fitness influencer filed for divorce in April, just a day after police responded to a domestic dispute call at the couple’s Miami condo. Officers, however, reported no crime had been committed.

Following their split earlier this year, a Florida court has ordered Hill to make huge financial contributions to maintain Vaccaro’s lifestyle and cover her growing legal expenses.

What is Tyreek Hill's divorce settlement?

Court documents reveal that Hill must pay between $20,000 and $50,000 each month in support payments. On top of that, he has already handed over a $500,000 lump sum to cover her personal expenses and legal fees.

Hill has also been ordered to pay $457,517 toward Vaccaro’s attorney fees. Plus, the court granted her a $100,000 car allowance

Vaccaro and the couple’s daughter, Capri, will continue living in the pair’s $5.5 million Miami condo. Hill has been directed to cover the mortgage, insurance, utilities, internet, and healthcare costs for both mother and child.

While the court has placed steep obligations on Hill, it denied some of Vaccaro’s more ambitious demands. She requested to keep Hill’s $200,000 Bentley Bentayga and retain access to his debit cards, but Judge Spencer Multack declined after reviewing testimony about her spending habits.

“The wife testified that she was provided between $20,000 and $50,000 per month in spending money via the husband’s debit card. She is seeking $50,000.00 per month in ‘status quo’ spending. The testimony also revealed that in early July 2025, the husband gave the wife a check for $500,000 to do with what she pleased (pay personal expenses or legal fees),” Multack wrote.

“The wife testified, consistent with her husband, that after the parties separated, she paid off her student loans with the husband’s debit card. The husband testified that this expenditure, along with the wife’s transfer of debit card funds to her mother, prompted him to restrict the wife’s access to the debit cards.”