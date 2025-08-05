Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill smashed into by teammate during training camp

Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill found himself in the midst of a shocking moment when a tackle by cornerback Ethan Bonner made him take a hard hit that sent him to the sidelines briefly. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the football during practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

Questions about Hill’s future with the Dolphins have been running the rounds for a while now. Ever since he took his leave from the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill has not been able to return to the AFC Championship. Hill’s pleas for being with a championship-contending team have been openly public for some time now.

The stark difference in performance from being coached by the Chiefs’ Andy Reid to the present is quite visible, and has worried the star and his fans alike. The recent moment between Hill and Bonner ended up renewing this conversation. Although the likelihood of a contract being moved under the salary cap is selectively rare, it isn’t completely out of the picture either.

Tyreek Hill comments on cornerback Storm Duck

In a conversation with reporters, Hill expressed praise for cornerback Storm Duck, as reported by MARCA. "He's really patient at the line of scrimmage. He's strong. He's humble and he wants to be great. He comes to work every day, busts his tail, isn't scared to compete, goes against (Jaylen) Waddle, goes against himself and he's only going to get better,” he said.

If the Dolphins are to prepare themselves to compete, they would need to divert focus on matters inside the roster. Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, the first two drafted on the list, are included as part of these additional efforts. Given how crucial this season is for the Dolphins, it would do them well to turn their offense into playoff wins.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta